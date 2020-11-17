13 COVID-19 patients to Famagusta General Hospital from other centers

Some 13 COVID-19 patients, men and women, have been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as reference establishment, from old people’s homes and other centers.

Specifically, seven people have been transferred from the Ekali Rehabilitation Center in Limassol, four people from the Sokration Old People’s Home also in Limassol and another two persons from another old people’s home.

According to Amalia Hadjigianni, Scientific Director of Famagusta General Hospital, currently 53 patients of COVID-19 are being treated at the establishment, including six in the Increased Care Unit. The average age is of COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital is 53.

(philenews/CNA)