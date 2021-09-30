InsiderBusiness12th International Open House Festival - Contemporary Dance and Performance

12th International Open House Festival – Contemporary Dance and Performance

The 12th edition of Open House will take place from the 1st-3rd of October 2021 with a series of performances and screenings. Dance House Lemesos has been organizing the Open House Festival since 2010. What makes Open House special and unique within the Cyprus’ artistic scene is its innovative and daring identity

Where: LIMASSOL

When: 01/10/2021 – 03/10/2021

Tickets: FREE ENTRANCE | €5 | €8

Programme and tickets

The event is of mixed attendance and entry is allowed upon presenting one of the following certificates:
1. Negative rapid or pcr test within 72 hours
2. Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate with at least one dose and three weeks have elapsed
3. Certificate of release from covid-19 disease within the last six months.

By Lisa Liberti
