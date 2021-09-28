12th International Contemporary Music Festival by the Pharos Art Foundation

The first festival of new music to have been inaugurated in Cyprus, in 2009, the International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival is rooted in the Pharos Arts Foundation’s deep commitment to music creativity and innovation.

The Festival is recognised as one of the most innovative annual events in Europe, having presented a number of ground-breaking interdisciplinary programmes that reflect the profundity of the modern-day man and human spirit, and it has premiered in Cyprus numerous masterpieces of the contemporary music literature of the 20th century as well as works by a younger generation of leading composers.