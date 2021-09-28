12th International Contemporary Music Festival by the Pharos Art Foundation

The first festival of new music to have been inaugurated in Cyprus, in 2009, the International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival is rooted in the Pharos Arts Foundation’s deep commitment to music creativity and innovation.
The Festival is recognised as one of the most innovative annual events in Europe, having presented a number of ground-breaking interdisciplinary programmes that reflect the profundity of the modern-day man and human spirit, and it has premiered in Cyprus numerous masterpieces of the contemporary music literature of the 20th century as well as works by a younger generation of leading composers.
From Friday 8 until Saturday 16 of October, the 12th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival will feature three distinct concerts alongside a number of other corresponding activities, such as lectures, workshops, and educational activities for the youth.
As always, the Festival aims to stand as a melting pot of music traditions, from east to the west, as well as music eras, from the past to the present, so as to trace the evolution of classical music, expose an exciting palette of joint and contrasting elements, trends and compositional techniques, and deliver an exceptional sonic experience to the audience.
𝟴 – 𝟭𝟲 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆, 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗮 / 𝟴:𝟯𝟬𝗽𝗺