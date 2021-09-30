129 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 129 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,295 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 30 September, taking confirmed infections to 120,272.

The 129 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

39 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (357 tests today)

Three from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,350 tests today)

20 through private initiative (2,334 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of public hospital labs (225 tests today)

52 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (36,250 tests today)

Seven confirmed cases found through 20,706 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

73 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the seven confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 3 Nicosia 2 Paphos 1 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, 14 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three who are not intubated.