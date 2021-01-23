129 new cases, four deaths announced on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 183, 122 men and 61 women with an average age of 80.The Health Ministry also announced 129 new Coronavirus cases out of 8,155 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 23 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,887.

The 129 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

36 through tracing (346 tests today)

Two through of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (344 tests today)

17 through private initiative (760 tests today)

17 from public hospital labs (284 tests today)

Two through GP referrals (215 tests today)

55 confirmed cases found through 6,118 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

88 tests within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival

Analytically the 55 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 18 Larnaca 6 Nicosia 21 Famagusta 8 Old people’s homes 0 Closed structures 1

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 14 in the COVID-19 unit and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 48 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

