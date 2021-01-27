128 new cases, three deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 193, 130 men and 63 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 128 new Coronavirus cases out of 12,133 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 27 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,380.

The 128 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

48 through tracing (455 tests today)

19 through private initiative (543 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (350 tests today)

One through GP referrals (268 tests today)

57 confirmed cases found through 10,377 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 57 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 29 Larnaca 10 Nicosia 10 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Public sector 3 Working sites 1 Businesses 1

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

96 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

44 tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.

In total, 47 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hoourital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 23 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 36 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.