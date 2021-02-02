128 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 128 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,476 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,124.

The 128 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

29 through tracing (241 tests today)

Nine through private initiative (562 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (225 tests today)

78 confirmed cases found through 25,476 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 48 Larnaca 5 Nicosia 21 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Industrial areas 2

In total, 33 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 13 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 37 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)