News Local 128 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

128 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 128 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,476 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,124.

The 128 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 29 through tracing (241 tests today)
  • Nine through private initiative (562 tests today)
  • 12 from public hospital labs (225 tests today)
  • 78 confirmed cases found through 25,476 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 48
Larnaca 5
Nicosia 21
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Industrial areas 2

In total, 33 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 13 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 37 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid tests for employees returning to work on 8 February, continue

Top Stories

Local

128 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 128 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,476 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests for employees returning to work on 8 February, continue

gavriella -
A free screening program of rapid antigen testing is in progress the whole week for employees who are returning to their workplace on 8...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: Markets show confidence in Cypriot economy despite pandemic

gavriella -
Capital markets continue to show confidence in the Cypriot economy despite the challenging international economic situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Finance Constantinos...
Read more
Local

Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 83 as of 3 February

gavriella -
The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 3 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination...
Read more
Local

Two young people caught driving under the influence of drugs

gavriella -
Two young men, aged 27 and 21, were found in separate cases driving under the influence of drugs in the Famagusta district. According to the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid tests for employees returning to work on 8 February, continue

gavriella -
A free screening program of rapid antigen testing is in progress the whole week for employees who are returning to their workplace on 8...
Read more
Local

Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 83 as of 3 February

gavriella -
The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 3 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination...
Read more
Local

Two young people caught driving under the influence of drugs

gavriella -
Two young men, aged 27 and 21, were found in separate cases driving under the influence of drugs in the Famagusta district. According to the...
Read more
Local

Wanted for theft and causing bodily harm (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate ABANOUB HANY HANNA WAHBA (Photo 1), 27 and MOHAMED RAAFAT MAHMOUD ABDLGALIL ELIWA (Photo 2),...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros