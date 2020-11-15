127 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, out of 3,333 tests

Health authorities on Sunday announced 127 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 3,333 tests.

As well as the death of a 82-year-old woman with underlying problems but with the virus being the final cause.

So far, a total of 40 people – 24 men and 16 women — have died with Covid being the final cause of death. The average age is 75.

As for the total number of confirmed cases since March has now reached 7,178.

Of Sunday’s 127 cases, 67 were contacts of previously confirmed cases detected among 638 tests.

An additional 29 cases were detected among 898 samples at private labs.

One case was detected by labs at state hospitals after 244 tests; a further 20 were among 250 tests to people referred by GPs or people belonging to special groups.

Two cases were detected in schools out of 22 tests, and another two out of 122 tests through a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues.

In addition, six cases were detected in migrants’ shelters after 118 tests.