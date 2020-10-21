127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 127 new COVID-19 cases on 21 October, out of 3,309 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 966.

The break-down of new patients follows:

31 through tracing (315 tests today)

74 through private initiative (1,357 tests today)

Four from expatriates/passengers (690 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (267 tests today)

12 from GP referrals and special patient groups (244 tests today)

Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

216 tests from students and teachers

148 tests from old people’s homes

43 tests from football clubs

29 tests from migrants’s structures

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)