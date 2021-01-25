News Local 126 new cases, two deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 188, 127 men and 61 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 126 new Coronavirus cases out of 12,805 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 25 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,143.

The 126 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 25 through tracing (136 tests today)
  • Nine through private initiative (298 tests today)
  • 11 from public hospital labs (298 tests today)
  • Two through GP referrals (179 tests today)
  • 79 confirmed cases found through 6,318 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 79 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 4
Limassol 35
Larnaca 6
Nicosia 22
Famagusta 6
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 4
Public sector 1
Industrial areas 1

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 492 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • Three tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 19 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit.

