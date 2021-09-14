126 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 534, 343 men and 191 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 126 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,536 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 14 September, taking confirmed infections to 118.0216.

The 126 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

46 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (316 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,818 tests today)

Nine through private initiative (1,236 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital labs (153 tests today)

15 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (5,201 tests today)

46 confirmed cases found through 19,543 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

264 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Five tests taken during tests at closed structures

Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 9 Nicosia 4 Paphos 10 Famagusta 6 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 11 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 23 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital.

Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.