124 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 545, 348 men and 192 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 124 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,255 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 16 September, taking confirmed infections to 118,570.

The 124 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

16 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (314 tests today)

34 through private initiative (1,953 tests today)

One taken from public hospital labs (159 tests today)

55 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (28,878 tests today)

18 confirmed cases found through 19,856 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

91 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Four tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 18 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 4 Nicosia 8 Paphos 1 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 1 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 23 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 14 in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 18 patients are being intubated in the ICUs.