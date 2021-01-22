News Local 122 new cases, one death announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 179, 120 men and 59 women with an average age of 80. The Health Ministry also announced 122 new Coronavirus cases out of 9,635 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 22 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,768.

The 122 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 37 through tracing (307 tests today)
  • 31 through private initiative (884 tests today)
  • 10 from public hospital labs (320 tests today)
  • 44 confirmed cases found through 7,917 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

  • 187 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports
  • 20 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 44 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 6
Limassol 16
Larnaca 5
 Nicosia 12
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 0
Police Force 2
National Guard 0
Wider public sector 0
Health professionals 0
Industries/private companies 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 20 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 45 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

 

