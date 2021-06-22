122 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 122 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 23 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,832.

The 122 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

15t through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (213 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,445)

17 through private initiative (2,600 tests today)

Six taken from public hospital lab (452 tests today)

81 confirmed cases found through 31,022 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

579 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral program

363 antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 81 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 23 Nicosia 14 Paphos 8 Famagusta 29 Industrial area of Ergates 0 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 2 Education 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and seven in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO