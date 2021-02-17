News Local 121 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

121 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 227, 153 men and 74 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 121 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,414 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 17 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,828.

The 121 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 34 through tracing of primary contacts (261 tests today)
  • 15 through private initiative (865 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (303 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (248 tests today)
  • One from checking migrants’ facilities (53 tests today)
  • 66 confirmed cases found through 23,506 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 44 tests carried out through tracing of secondarycontacts
  • 63 tests carried out within the framework of checking he Cyprus federations of Basketball and Volleyball
  • 71 tests carried out with the method of antigen rapid test in private labs.

Analytically the 66 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 35
Larnaca 11
Nicosia 12
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 1
Ypsonas industrial area 4

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, eight in the COVID-19 unit and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

By gavriella
