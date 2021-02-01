News Local 120 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 202, 136 men and 66 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry also announced 120 new Coronavirus cases out of 27,248 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 1 February, taking confirmed infections to 30,996.

The 120 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 31 through tracing (238 tests today)
  • Three through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (795 tests today)
  • Four through private initiative (362 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (219 tests today)
  • Six from public hospital labs (240 tests today)
  • 75 confirmed cases found through 25,394 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 75 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 32
Larnaca 17
Nicosia 12
Famagusta 7
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 0
Public sector 0

In total, 38 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 36 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

