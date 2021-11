Police are looking for 12-year-old EMILIYAN YORDANOV, from Bulgaria, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since yesterday at noon.

The 12-year-old is think, 1.55 metres tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with long sleeves, black jeans and dark blue athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.