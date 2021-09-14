12-year-old missing. Have you seen him? (PHOTO)

NewsLocal12-year-old missing. Have you seen him? (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 12-year old Emiliyan Yordanov, from Bulgaria, resident of Nicosia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Acropolis, Nicosia since the evening of Monday, 13 September.

Emiliyan is approximately 1.50 metres tall, thin, with short black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, black T-shirt with green and white letters on the shoulders, dark athletic Adidas shoes and was wearing a small bag at his waste.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
