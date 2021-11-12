NewsLocal12 policemen suspended for escape of 61 illegal migrants

12 policemen suspended for escape of 61 illegal migrants

Migrants4
Migrants4

Following the unprecedented escape of the boat with the 61 illegal migrants from the port of Kato Paphos, where it had been since Wednesday, 12 members of the Police have been suspended at the orders of the Chief of Police since they were judged responsible for mistakes of omissions that lead to their escape.

The issue is widely being discussed in Paphos, with people expressing questions about how the migrants managed to cut the ropes of the boat and free it. As ascertained, they must have had knives, something unacceptable in a case under investigation. Questions also arise about the lack of guarding of the vessel at the time when it was officially announced that the police investigations had been concluded and the migrants were free to do what they wanted.

Read More: 61 migrants who arrived in Paphos want to go to Italy

By gavriella
Previous articleEarthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale felt in Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros