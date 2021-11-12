12 policemen suspended for escape of 61 illegal migrants

Following the unprecedented escape of the boat with the 61 illegal migrants from the port of Kato Paphos, where it had been since Wednesday, 12 members of the Police have been suspended at the orders of the Chief of Police since they were judged responsible for mistakes of omissions that lead to their escape.

The issue is widely being discussed in Paphos, with people expressing questions about how the migrants managed to cut the ropes of the boat and free it. As ascertained, they must have had knives, something unacceptable in a case under investigation. Questions also arise about the lack of guarding of the vessel at the time when it was officially announced that the police investigations had been concluded and the migrants were free to do what they wanted.

