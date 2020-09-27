12-new covid cases at the same levels, nothing from abroad or schools

12 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3 thousand 338 diagnostic tests.

The latest results raise the total number of coronavirus cases to 1696.

4 cases were detected out of 447 tests carried out through private initiative.

5 cases were confirmed out of 85 samples through contact tracing of confirmed cases.

2 cases were detected out of 269 samples under the programme of referrals by GPs and control of special groups through public health clinics.

1 case was detected out of 509 tests in the framework of the Larnaca sampling programme of three thousand people.

There were no cases from abroad or in schools, out of almost 2 thousand tests.

17 people are being treated at the Famagusta General, 4 in intensive care.