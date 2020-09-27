12-new covid cases at the same levels, nothing from abroad or schools

12 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3 thousand 338 diagnostic tests.
The latest results raise the total number of coronavirus cases to 1696.
4 cases were detected out of 447 tests carried out through private initiative.
5 cases were confirmed out of 85 samples through contact tracing of confirmed cases.
2 cases were detected out of 269 samples under the programme of referrals by GPs and control of special groups through public health clinics.
1 case was detected out of 509 tests in the framework of the Larnaca sampling programme of three thousand people.