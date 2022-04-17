NewsLocal12 migrants found at Cape Greko taken to Pournara

12 migrants found at Cape Greko taken to Pournara

According to information, orders have been issued so that the vessel with 12 migrants onboard that had been seen off Cape Greko yesterday, would approach land.

The 12 migrants were taken to the Temporary Hosting Center Pournara.

By gavriella
