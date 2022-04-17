NewsLocal12 migrants found at Cape Greko taken to Pournara 12 migrants found at Cape Greko taken to Pournara 1 hour ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber According to information, orders have been issued so that the vessel with 12 migrants onboard that had been seen off Cape Greko yesterday, would approach land. The 12 migrants were taken to the Temporary Hosting Center Pournara. By gavriella Previous articleMedium and high clouds todayNext articlePolice fire tear gas during anti-far right protest in Paris Top Stories World Russia claims full control of Mariupol’s Ilyich plant, a major remaining outpost of Ukrainian forces World Police fire tear gas during anti-far right protest in Paris Local Medium and high clouds today Local Russian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia World Russia’s Black Sea flagship Moskva towed to port Taste Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 Limassol More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10 Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 RELATED ARTICLES Medium and high clouds today Russian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia Boat with migrants off Cape Greko Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 17 April