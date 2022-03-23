NewsLocal12 communities warn with more dynamic mobilizations

12 communities warn with more dynamic mobilizations

The 12 communities of the district of Mitsero carried out a protest outside the Interior Ministry against the transfer of the asphalt plant in their area. There were also some moments of tension when some participants verbally abused Interior Minister Nouris who said that studies have shown that there will be no problems due to the operation of the unit in the area.

The residents of the 12 communities stated determined to do everything possible to prevent the operation of the asphalt unit in their area and warned of more dynamic measures.

