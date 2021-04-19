11th Nicosia Economic Congress by IMH “Resetting the Cyprus Economy” on Tuesday, April 20

For the past ten years, the Nicosia Economic Congress has been a must-attend event for members of the island’s broader business community, and this year’s will undoubtedly be one of the most important conferences dealing with the Cyprus economy. Τhe 11th Nicosia Economic Congress aims to contribute to the creation of a long-term vision for sustainable development and prosperity in Cyprus and to be the starting point for a new beginning and the restart of the economy. It is obvious that the country needs a new long-term vision and model of economic growth if it is to have a sustainable future.

This one-day event will bring together influential and innovative minds from all sectors as well as government officials and decision/policy-makers, who will analyze and discuss the current state of the Cypriot economy and share their own views and suggestions concerning the overall vision for a sustainable economy and how this vision can be achieved in their particular area of activity.

***

When Tuesday, April 20 at 9am

Where Digital Cjngress

Contacts: