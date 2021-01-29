News Local 119 new cases out of 18,972 tests on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 119 new Coronavirus cases out of 18,972 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 29 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,657.

The 119 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 22 through tracing (155 tests today)
  • 13 through private initiative (704 tests today)
  • Eight from public hospital labs (243 tests today)
  • Two from checking migrants’ facilities (Two tests today)
  • 74 confirmed cases found through 17,566 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 255 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • 67 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 74 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 32
Larnaca 7
Nicosia 19
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 3
Public sector 0
Special school 2
Businesses 1

In total, 39 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hoourital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including nine who are not on respirator, 21 in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 37 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
