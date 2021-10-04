117 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 555, 352 men and 203 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 117 new Coronavirus cases out of 63,823 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 4 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,615.

The 117 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (94 tests today)

Nine from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,857 tests today)

27 through private initiative (1,498 tests today)

One taken within the framework of GP referral programs (95 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (255 tests today)

60 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (36,700 tests today)

12 confirmed cases found through 21,324 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 12 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 3 Nicosia 3 Paphos 2 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of Makarion Hospital. Finally, 13 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.