117 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry also announced 117 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,935 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 21 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,230.

The 117 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (229 tests today)

Seven from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,697 tests today)

28 through private initiative (2,378 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (253 tests today)

38 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,129 tests today)

22 confirmed cases found through 18,902 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

345 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Two tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 22 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 4 Nicosia 9 Paphos 1 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 4 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and six patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital. Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.