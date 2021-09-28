117 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 117 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,973 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 28 September, taking confirmed infections to 120,020.

The 117 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

16 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (246 tests today)

Nine from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,468 tests today)

27 through private initiative (2,176 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (244 tests today)

47 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (26,927 tests today)

13 confirmed cases found through 19,704 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

208 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 13 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 4 Nicosia 2 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital, and one patient is being treated at the Paphos Hospital’s Increased Care Unit. Finally, 15 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.