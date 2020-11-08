116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 116 new COVID-19 cases on 8 November, out of 2,803 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,987.

The break-down of new patients follows:

69 through tracing (560 tests today)

19 through private initiative (396 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (262 tests today)

11 from expatriates/passengers (1,173 tests today)

Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (249 tests today)

Moreover, the following tests were conducted but no confirmed cases were found.

55 tests carried out among students and teachers

95 tests carried out in migrants’ structures

13 tests were carried among football clubs

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the ICU. Moreover, one patient has been transferred intubated to the Nicosia General Hospital ICU were seven patients remain intubated and another nine in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)