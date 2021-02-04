116 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 208, 140 men and 68women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry also announced 116 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,405 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 4 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,379.

The 116 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

26 through tracing (276 tests today)

14 through private initiative (612 tests today)

One from GP referrals (109 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (305 tests today)

71 confirmed cases found through 26,813 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

249 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

41 tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.

Analytically the 71 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 3 Limassol 45 Larnaca 7 Nicosia 10 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Industrial areas 2

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 22 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 35 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)