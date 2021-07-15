1,152 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 1,152 new Coronavirus cases out of 67,205 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 15 July, taking confirmed infections to 88,457.

The 1,152 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

81 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (675 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,201 tests today)

291 through private initiative (5,521 tests today)

36 taken from public hospital labs (350 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program 156 tests today)

60 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,927 tests today)

678 confirmed cases found through 55,375 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 678 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 123 Limassol 235 Nicosia 181 Paphos 61 Famagusta 70 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 0 Special schools 5 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 21 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.