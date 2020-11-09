115 ICU beds at Nicosia General Hospital for COVID-19

One of the main issues raised in view of the increase of the COVID-19 cases is whether the health system is ready to deal with serious cases without at the same time ignoring patients suffering from other illnesses.

Charlambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization, said that the new ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital has been in operation and can accommodate another 28 beds. Moreover additional emergency units have been completed and now the total number of bed at the Nicosia General Hospital is 115.

Asked whether the public hospitals have now sufficient staff, Charilaou said that 170 new positions are expected to be filled soon.

(philenews)