1,143 positions in several government sectors unfreeze

The members of the House Finance Committee gave the green light for the unfreezing of 1,143 positions and nine promotions in almost all sectors of the government.

President of the Committee Christiana Erotokritou wondered whether it is wise th have so many requests for unfreezing of positions just a few weeks before the elections.

Stefanos Stefanou of main opposition AKEL, accused the government of unfreezing so many positions to attract voters.

However, Marios Mavrides of ruling DISY as well as government officials defended the decision noting that even after their unfreezing the procedure to fill the positions will take time.

(philenews)