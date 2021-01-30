News Local 113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 22,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 30 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,770.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 32 through tracing (240 tests today)
  • 14 through private initiative (1,112 tests today)
  • One within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom (69 tests today)
  • Six from public hospital labs (228 tests today)
  • 60 confirmed cases found through 20,433 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 409 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • 183 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 60 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 38
Larnaca 6
Nicosia 10
Famagusta 5

In total, 38 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 38 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on 31 January

Top Stories

Local

113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 22,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 30 January, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on 31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites 31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 09:30-18:30 Apostles Petros...
Read more
Local

New SMS choices at 8998 for movement as of 1 February

gavriella -
As of 1st February, the first phase of relation of the measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic will be implemented. Beauty salons,...
Read more
Local

Problems in the roads due to strong rain and landslides

gavriella -
According to a Police announcement, problems have been caused in several roads due to bad weather conditions. On the mountains there have been landslides of...
Read more
Local

Weapons found during police operation

gavriella -
Within the framework of a coordinated operation to combat organized crime, the Police found weapons and drugs in Larnaca and Nicosia. Specifically, following evaluation of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on 31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites 31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 09:30-18:30 Apostles Petros...
Read more
Local

New SMS choices at 8998 for movement as of 1 February

gavriella -
As of 1st February, the first phase of relation of the measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic will be implemented. Beauty salons,...
Read more
Local

Problems in the roads due to strong rain and landslides

gavriella -
According to a Police announcement, problems have been caused in several roads due to bad weather conditions. On the mountains there have been landslides of...
Read more
Local

Weapons found during police operation

gavriella -
Within the framework of a coordinated operation to combat organized crime, the Police found weapons and drugs in Larnaca and Nicosia. Specifically, following evaluation of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros