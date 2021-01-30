113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 22,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 30 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,770.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 through tracing (240 tests today)

14 through private initiative (1,112 tests today)

One within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7 th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom (69 tests today)

day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom (69 tests today) Six from public hospital labs (228 tests today)

60 confirmed cases found through 20,433 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

409 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

183 tests within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 60 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 38 Larnaca 6 Nicosia 10 Famagusta 5

In total, 38 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 38 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)