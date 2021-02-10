News Local 113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217, 148 men and 69 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 24,780 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 10 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,072.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 27 through tracing (166 tests today)
  • One through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (95 tests today)
  • Eight through private initiative (927 tests today)
  • 12 from public hospital labs (329 tests today)
  • Three from checks at migrants’ facilities (109 tests today)
  • Six cases found through antigen rapid tests in private labs (378 tests today)
  • 56 confirmed cases found through 22,537 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 239 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 56 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 40
Larnaca 1
Nicosia 12
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 1
Industrial areas 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 21 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 11 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 30 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

Top Stories

Local

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, 11 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
World

WHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 year old

gavriella -
The World Health Organization said “yes” to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years of age and released its instructions on the issue. WHO...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two persons for automobile arson

gavriella -
The Paphos Police arrested two persons, 36 and 25, regarding the investigation of an automobile arson. According to the police the two persons have been...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, 11 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two persons for automobile arson

gavriella -
The Paphos Police arrested two persons, 36 and 25, regarding the investigation of an automobile arson. According to the police the two persons have been...
Read more
Local

Incidents at Pournara migrant center

gavriella -
Incidents occurred this afternoon at the Pournara migrant center. According to first information, just after 16:00 members of the Interior Ministry’s Asylum Department visited the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros