113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217, 148 men and 69 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 24,780 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 10 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,072.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 through tracing (166 tests today)

One through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (95 tests today)

Eight through private initiative (927 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (329 tests today)

Three from checks at migrants’ facilities (109 tests today)

Six cases found through antigen rapid tests in private labs (378 tests today)

56 confirmed cases found through 22,537 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

239 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 56 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 40 Larnaca 1 Nicosia 12 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 1 Industrial areas 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 21 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 11 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 30 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)