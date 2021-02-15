113 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 222, 149 men and 73 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 35,164 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 15 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,626.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

34 through tracing (311 tests today)

Two from checks of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (803 tests today)

Eight through private initiative (470 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (263 tests today)

Two through antigen rapid tests at private labs (526 tests today)

64 confirmed cases found through 32,572 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

219 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 64 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 44 Larnaca 9 Nicosia 6 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Police 1 Special schools 1

In total, 23 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 20 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including 10 who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 31 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

