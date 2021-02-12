113 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 219, 148 men and 71 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 31,205 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 12 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,288.

The 113 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

30 through tracing (203 tests today)

14 through private initiative (599 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (288 tests today)

Four from checks at the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (nine tests today)

62 confirmed cases found through 29,643 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

22 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

169 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

272 tests carried out through antigen rapid tests in private labs.

Analytically the 62 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 44 Larnaca 5 Nicosia 10 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Special schools 0

In total, 26 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 22 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 10 in the COVID-19 unit and one in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 24 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

