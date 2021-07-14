1,120 new cases of COVID-19, one dead on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 383, 256 men and 127 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry announced 1,120 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,656 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 14 July, taking confirmed infections to 87,302.

The 1,120 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

169 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,132 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,654 tests today)

210 through private initiative (2,686 tests today)

20 taken from public hospital labs (225 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (380 tests today)

42 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,091 tests today)

671 confirmed cases found through 55,429 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 671 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 119 Limassol 211 Nicosia 207 Paphos 65 Famagusta 69 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator, 16 in the COVID-19 unit, and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 40 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.