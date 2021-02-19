News Local 111 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 229, 153 men and 76 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 111 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,325 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 19 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,046.

The 111 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 48 through tracing of primary contacts (339 tests today)
  • 18 through private initiative (921 tests today)
  • One from public hospital labs (278 tests today)
  • Two from antigen rapid tests in private labs (202 tests today)
  • 42 confirmed cases found through 35,206 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 299 test within the framework of checking passengers at the Airports of Larnaca and Paphos
  • Five tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.
  • 35 tests carried out through tracing of secondary contacts
  • 29 tests carried out within the framework of GP referrals
  • 11 from checks at the Cyprus Volleyball and Basketball Federations (26 tests today)

Analytically the 42 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 28
Larnaca 5
Nicosia 5
Famagusta 1
Old people’s homes 0
Special schools 1
Businesses 1

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator and eight in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 25 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)

