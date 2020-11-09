111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 111 new COVID-19 cases on 9 November, out of 2,111 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,098.

The break-down of new patients follows:

42 through tracing (336 tests today)

39 through private initiative (354 tests today)

15 from public hospital labs (243 tests today)

Nine from expatriates/passengers (968 tests today)

Six from GP referrals and special patient groups (210 tests today)

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU one of who is not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)