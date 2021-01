As of this morning, the Vaccination Portal is available for citizens over 90 years of age.

According to the Health Ministry, until 1:00, some 1,100 appointments had been booked for the period 27 January until 5 February.

It is reminded that vaccinations take place by 11 crews in nine Vaccination Centers operating in all districts. Soon another four vaccination centers will operate in Linopetra, Latsia, and Paphos.

During the week 16-22 January, 7,153 vaccinations took place.

(philenews)