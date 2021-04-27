NewsLocal11-year-old suffering from COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

11-year-old suffering from COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

An 11-year-old boy who has tested positive to COVID-19 that was initially at the Famagusta General Hospital has been transferred to the Makario Hospital which is the Reference Hospital for COVID-19 for children.

The head of the Makario Pediatric Clinic said the boy’s health conditions is good enough and he did not need oxygen.

As he said, none of the children who have been admitted to the hospital so far has needed oxygen.

Currently there are another two children, confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are being treated at Makarion, one 7 years of age and the other one only 22 months old.

By gavriella
