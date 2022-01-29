11 year old missing in Peyia, found hiding in ravine near his home

A neighbour spotted an 11 year old boy hiding in a ravine in Peyia this morning, near his house, after being reported by his mum as missing in the early hours today (Saturday).

‘It’s good news, the boy has been found’, said head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, adding that the eleven year old was seen by a man living nearby, around 300 meters from his home.

Police are looking into the reasons why the boy left his home.

According to Nikolaou, the 33 year old mother, a permanent resident of Peyia reported her boy missing at three this morning, saying she had realised he was gone at eleven Friday evening.

She told police he had been exercising in their back yard.

An early search and rescue yielded no results with the boy being found at nine in the morning by a neighbour who was walking in the area.