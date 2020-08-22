11 test positive to Covid-19 for 2nd consecutive day-UPDATE

Another 11 people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday – the same number as yesterday – from a total of 3,446 tests carried out.

This raises the total in Cyprus to 1,417.

The new cases are:

3 from passengers and repatriates (2,098 tests). One is a Cypriot who returned from Mykonos on August 20 without symptoms. The second is a foreign national who lives in Cyprus permanently and returned from a holiday in Athens on August 20 with symptoms. The third is a Briton permanently residing in Cyprus who returned from London on August 21 without symptoms.

2 through random testing of 10,000 residents (491 tests). Both come from samples taken in Nicosia on August 20.

2 through private initiative (544 tests). One had symptoms since August 15 and took the test on August 21. The other has a travel history (Serbia), presented symptoms since August 12 and took the test on August 21.

4 found through tracing (166 tests). Three are family members of cases announced earlier this week. The fourth is a family member of one of the private initiative case above who had travelled to Serbia. The individual presented symptoms on August 14 and was not on the Serbia trip.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

39 tests through referrals from personal doctors and tests to special groups via public health centres

108 tests through public hospital labs

Two patients are still being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital and another patient remains intubated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU.