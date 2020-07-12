11 of 18 latest coronavirus cases imported (infographics)

Eleven of the 18 new coronavirus cases reported in the 14 days of June 26 to July 9 are imported and 89% of them are men according to the latest epidemiological update from the Health Ministry.

The report notes that there was one hospital admission in the same period (June 28) and the patient has already been discharged (July 6). There were no ICU admissions.

Since the start of the outbreak in Cyprus in March, a total of 32 patients (3.2% of the total cases) were admitted into the ICU.

The figures up till July 9 show 1010 cases. There have been 26 deaths (19 with Covid-19 as underlying cause of death) while 845 (85.99%) have recovered..