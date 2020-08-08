11 new Covid cases in Cyprus, number steadily down, tests rising

11 new cases of Covid-19 were announced today in Cyprus, out of a total of 3,314 diagnostic tests, taking the total number to 1233.

New cases were detected out the following tests:

6 cases out of 144 tests in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 6 cases detected.

4 cases out of 797 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, with 2 having recent travel history.

1 case out of 321 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

There were no cases in the following tests:

141 tests under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

140 tests carried out at General Hospitals.

1,437 tests carried out at passenger and repatriation control.

131 tests carried at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

203 tests carried out under the random test program of 10,000 people.

Five people are being treated at the Famagusta hospital, the referral institution for Covid 19. They are reported to be in good and stable condition.