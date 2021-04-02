NewsLocal11 cm of snow on Troodos – the weather this weekend

11 cm of snow on Troodos – the weather this weekend

This weekend the temperature will gradually increase, however, there will be isolated rains, mainly on the mountains.

According to the Meteorological Service, the snow on Troodos Square is 11 cm.

This afternoon the weather wil be partially cloudly with isolated rain and isolated thunderstoms. In the areas of thunderstorms there might be hail as well, while sleet and or snow is expected on the mountains.

Winds will be south-western to norther-westerly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4, turning very strong in some coastal areas. The sea will be rough.

In the evening there will be increased clouds.

Winds will be westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4. The sea will be rough.

The temperature will drop to 4 C inland, 9 C in coastal areas and -1 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow the weather will be partially cloudy and isolated rain is possible, mainly on the mountains. The winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4. The sea will be rough. The temperature will rise to 22 C inland, around 20 C in coastal areas and 10 C in the mountains.

(philenews)

By gavriella
