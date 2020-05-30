11 catering establishments reported for breaking decree

Police assisted by officials from other government agencies carried out more than 1000 checks on Friday evening at various premises and other venues regarding compliance with measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They found violations at 11 premises as follows: three bars and an internet cafe in Paphos, a restaurant and a bar in Larnaca, a fast food outlet and a club in Limassol, a cafeteria in Nicosia and a coffeeshop in the free Famagusta area.

A total of of 22 people were reported, including the 11 managers of the premises.

Police said the checks will continue.