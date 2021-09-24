109 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry also announced 109 new Coronavirus cases out of 60,278 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 24 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,590.

The 109 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

20 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (283 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,903 tests today)

12 through private initiative (2,155 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (162 tests today)

52 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,669 tests today)

15 confirmed cases found through 22,966 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

140 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 15 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 5 Nicosia 1 Paphos 1 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital. Finally, 14 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.