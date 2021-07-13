1,081 new cases of COVID-19, two dead on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 382, 256 men and 126 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry announced 832 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,898 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 13 July, taking confirmed infections to 86,185.

The 1,081 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

77 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (610 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,175 tests today)

216 through private initiative (4,229 tests today)

Nine taken from public hospital labs (195 tests today)

Five taken within the framework f the GP referral program (380 tests today)

96 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,472 tests today)

667 confirmed cases found through 52,837 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 667 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 77 Limassol 239 Nicosia 215 Paphos 66 Famagusta 70 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 45 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 38 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.