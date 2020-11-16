News Local 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday out of 3,679 tests

107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday out of 3,679 tests

The Health Ministry announced 107 new COVID-19 cases on 16 November, out of 3,679 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,285.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 73 through tracing (369 tests today)
  • Six through private initiative (159 tests today)
  • Nine from public hospital labs (155 tests today)
  • Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (252 tests today)
  • Eight from repatriates/passengers (776 tests today)
  • Three from old people’s homes (107 tests today)
  • One from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (719 tests today)
  • One from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown ( 435 tests today)
  • Two from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from ban of travelling to Limassol and Paphos (646 tests today)
  • Two from Arsos village (61 tests today)

In total, 55 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated. Another 11 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleEU says talks with Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine candidate are ongoing

Top Stories

Local

107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday out of 3,679 tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 107 new COVID-19 cases on 16 November, out of 3,679 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,285. The break-down of new...
Read more
World

EU says talks with Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine candidate are ongoing

gavriella -
The European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Monday (November 16) said the EU was in talks with Moderna to secure doses of its...
Read more
Local

Distance learning fully implemented in Limassol and Paphos

gavriella -
With the implementation of additional health measures in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, distance learning is now implemented for all students of Lyceums,...
Read more
Local

Storms and rain at the end of the week

gavriella -
The low pressure affecting the area is withdrawing while a new turbulence is expected late at Thursday night. On Friday the weather is expected...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Investment Programme terminated once and for all, Minister says

gavriella -
The Cyprus Investment Programme has been terminated once and for all, Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris said on Monday. The Minister was speaking before...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Distance learning fully implemented in Limassol and Paphos

gavriella -
With the implementation of additional health measures in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, distance learning is now implemented for all students of Lyceums,...
Read more
Local

Storms and rain at the end of the week

gavriella -
The low pressure affecting the area is withdrawing while a new turbulence is expected late at Thursday night. On Friday the weather is expected...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Investment Programme terminated once and for all, Minister says

gavriella -
The Cyprus Investment Programme has been terminated once and for all, Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris said on Monday. The Minister was speaking before...
Read more
Local

56-year-old imprisoned for drugs

gavriella -
The Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 56-year-old man to 6.5 year in prison regarding a case of illegal import and possession of cannabis...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros