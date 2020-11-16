107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday out of 3,679 tests

The Health Ministry announced 107 new COVID-19 cases on 16 November, out of 3,679 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,285.

The break-down of new patients follows:

73 through tracing (369 tests today)

Six through private initiative (159 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (155 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (252 tests today)

Eight from repatriates/passengers (776 tests today)

Three from old people’s homes (107 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (719 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown ( 435 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from ban of travelling to Limassol and Paphos (646 tests today)

Two from Arsos village (61 tests today)

In total, 55 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated. Another 11 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

